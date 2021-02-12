Comments

Latest Snyder Cut Tease Shows Darkseid's Forces

Darkseid in the Snyder Cut
Justice League might have arrived in theaters back in 2017, but the DC blockbuster has continued to dominate pop culture. The Snyder Cut is finally becoming a reality on HBO Max this March, which will reveal Zack Snyder's original vision for the infamous movie. A full trailer is coming shortly, and every day new footage is arriving to help buoy excitement. And the latest footage reveals Darkseid's forces.

When Joss Whedon stepped in to complete Justice League after Zack Snyder's departure, the movie's contents were greatly changed. A number of concepts and characters were left on the cutting room floor, including the iconic DC villain Darkseid. New footage from Zack Snyder's Justice League was just released, and shows Darkseid and DeSaad, with soldiers behind them. You can check it out below.

Is anyone else's heart racing? The Snyder Cut has never felt more real, and each moment of new footage is a thrilling revelation about what the filmmaker is bringing with his take on Justice League. Let's break down what we're being shown in the latest tease leading up to the full trailer.

The above video comes to us from the official Twitter of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The clip opens on the two forces that are set to collide in the upcoming streaming event. The Justice League (sans Superman) exit a vehicle, while we're also shown the harsh reality of Darkseid's home world. Apokolips is an iconic and unforgiving aspect of DC lore, and it's exciting to see it come to life. That's when we get a new glimpse at Darkseid himself, with fellow newcomer DeSaad by his side.

After that the footage comes in quick glances, and teases the action and spectacle of the Snyder Cut. While it would no doubt be awesome to see on the big screen, fans will be able to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League from the comfort of their homes. The clips show Batman fighting off Parademons, as well a Ezra Miller's Flash moving at the speed of light.

Darkseid's inclusion is one of the many exciting concepts that moviegoers can't wait to see play out in The Snyder Cut. The movie's theatrical cut left him on the cutting room floor, with Steppenwolf instead being the primary antagonist. Ciarán Hinds's character is still expected in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but he'll have a massively different appearance.

