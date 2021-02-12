Latest Snyder Cut Tease Shows Darkseid's Forces

Is anyone else's heart racing? The Snyder Cut has never felt more real, and each moment of new footage is a thrilling revelation about what the filmmaker is bringing with his take on Justice League. Let's break down what we're being shown in the latest tease leading up to the full trailer.

The above video comes to us from the official Twitter of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The clip opens on the two forces that are set to collide in the upcoming streaming event. The Justice League (sans Superman) exit a vehicle, while we're also shown the harsh reality of Darkseid's home world. Apokolips is an iconic and unforgiving aspect of DC lore, and it's exciting to see it come to life. That's when we get a new glimpse at Darkseid himself, with fellow newcomer DeSaad by his side.

The Snyder Cut will be available exclusively on HBO Max.

After that the footage comes in quick glances, and teases the action and spectacle of the Snyder Cut. While it would no doubt be awesome to see on the big screen, fans will be able to watch Zack Snyder's Justice League from the comfort of their homes. The clips show Batman fighting off Parademons, as well a Ezra Miller's Flash moving at the speed of light.

Darkseid's inclusion is one of the many exciting concepts that moviegoers can't wait to see play out in The Snyder Cut. The movie's theatrical cut left him on the cutting room floor, with Steppenwolf instead being the primary antagonist. Ciarán Hinds's character is still expected in Zack Snyder's Justice League, but he'll have a massively different appearance.

