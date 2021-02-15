Kendall Jenner Send Self-Love Message After Rocking Kim’s Red SKIMS Underwear For Valentine’s Day

Social media can often make the lives of celebrities and influencers look idyllic. That can hit the fans who follow them hard, particularly on holidays with a little bit of a lonely reputation, as Valentine’s Day can have. However, Kendall Jenner is a person just like everyone else with her own issues, and unlike most people, a lot of her issues are public knowledge. She’s been open in the past about being a hypochondriac, and her anxiety has shown up from time to time while filming Keeping up with the Kardashians.