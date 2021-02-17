Jordan Peele Has A Top Secret Moving Coming, And It Just Landed Its First Star

As it stands at this current moment, here’s what we know: Jordan Peele has written a new movie that will probably scare us all, and Keke Palmer is going to help him do just that as the lead. It maybe just the beginning of this new voyage into fright, but so far, it’s looking pretty cool with what we’ve seen happen here today. July 22, 2022 is the date set for this horrific occasion, so the road to any new revelations will probably be quiet for the months ahead. But that’s what Mr. Peele probably wants us to think, now isn’t it?