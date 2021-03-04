Schitt's Creek: The Best David And Alexis Moments From The Series

With six seasons, a finale, and plenty of hijinks along the way, Schitt’s Creek has made its way into our hearts as one of the most iconic sitcoms out there, this is especially true of last year, when everyone seemed to be binge-watching the Rose family. Through hardships and heartbreaks, the Roses somehow got through their tough times, but not without some ridiculousness along the way.

One of the key dynamics of the series belonged to Alexis and David, Moira and Johnny's spoiled adult children. From the very moment they stepped on screen, their chemistry shined and they made fans laugh their pants off throughout every season. These are some of the best moments between Alexis and David Rose.