The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge On The Run Voice Cast: Who's Voicing Each Main Character

Spongebob Squarepants has been around for more than twenty years, with the lighthearted sponge and his band of sea friends bringing smiles and joy onto the faces of kids and adults alike. There have been many specials, a couple of spinoffs planned, and even a broadway musical dedicated to the sponge. But one thing that seems to have happened a good amount lately is movies, including the latest one.

However, there is more to the cast of The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run. While we are sure to hear some familiar faces, there will be plenty of guest cameos and spots that fans will love to see, from Keanu Reeves to Awkwafina. With so many characters, it might be hard to keep up, so this is who you should know about in the upcoming Spongebob Squarepants movie.