Friends Reunion Special: 7 Quick Things We Know About The HBO Max Special

The Cast Is Reportedly Receiving $2.5 Million To Appear In The Friends Reunion

The cast of Friends is famous for (other than acting on the show, of course) becoming some of the highest paid actors in history by demanding equal pay among the six of them. It appears that tradition will be honored for their participation in the reunion special when they each receive $2.5 million, instead of the $3-4 million as earlier reports had suggested initially.

I actually agree with most of what the cast and creators of Friends, David Crane and Marta Kauffman, have said about bringing the cast back for a scripted special or multi-episode event: that it never would have been able to top that once-in-a-lifetime success they achieved with the original long-running sitcom. Then again, instead of calling it a "reboot" or "revival," they could have just said they were on a break... On second thought, maybe not.