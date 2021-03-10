Jared Leto’s Look For Zack Snyder’s Justice League Has A Subtle Nod To Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
It's hard to believe it, but Zack Snyder's Justice League is nearly upon us. Years after the movie's 2017 release, the filmmaker's original vision will finally arrive on HBO Max. Snyder spent millions completing the project, including editing, visual effects, and some limited reshoots. Said reshoots brought Jared Leto's Joker into the story, and it turns out that his appearance has a subtle nod to Harley Quinn.
In the years since Justice League hit theaters, the DC Extended Universe has seemingly found its footing. A ton of stock has been placed in Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, who is set to make her third appearance this summer. While she wasn't included in the cast of the Snyder Cut, she will be referenced. Namely, because Joker is wearing her signature gun from Suicide Squad. Check it out below.
We see you, Zack Snyder. Because while he never actually got to work with Margot Robbie on anything within the DCEU, he's still connecting his Justice League with other projects in the franchise. And that includes a nod to Joker's history with Harley Quinn. Although it's unclear what befell the femme fatale in the upcoming Knightmare sequence.
The above photo comes to us from Twitter, courtesy of the Zack Snyder's Justice League exhibit in Dallas. This immersive marketing is a great way to get the public hyped for the upcoming streaming event, and those attending got an up close look at the movie's costumes. That includes Jared Leto's Joker, who appears to be wearing a doctor's uniform and a bullet proof vest adorned by bloody Metropolis Police badges.
It's currently unclear exactly how Joker will factor into Zack Snyder's Justice League, but it's definitely going to thrill hardcore fans that the filmmaker has seemingly taken so much care with the character. Using Harley's signature weapon from Suicide Squad is a great touch, although I have to wonder about what happened to her.
The Snyder Cut will feature another Knightmare sequence, which the director first introduced during Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. We'll one again see a dark alternate reality, where Superman is an authoritarian leader ruling over a Mad Max-esque Earth. Was Harley previously killed by the Man of Steel in this timeline? We'll just have to wait and see if Zack Snyder's Justice League explicitly answers these questions, or leaves it more ambiguous.
This Harley Quinn easter egg should start a new set of fan theories, as HBO Max subscribers wait the final few days before Zack Snyder's Justice League is finally released to the general public. The highly anticipated four-hour event recently hit a setback on the streaming service, when it was accidentally leaked for HBO Max users who were attempting to watch Tom & Jerry.
The leak was quickly fixed on HBO Max, and that technological snafu hasn't stifled excitement for the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League. The movie's been a long time coming, as fans campaigned for years after the 2017 theatrical cut failed to impress. It should be interesting to see just how different the Snyder Cut is, and if the movie's performance manages to inspire future projects in the DCEU.
Zack Snyder's Justice League will hit HBO Max on March 18th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.