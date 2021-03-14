Taika Waititi Has Won A Grammy Award, And It Definitely Took Him By Surprise

Like other award shows that have been broadcast in the last year, the 63rd Annual Grammys was done as a mix of in-person and virtual presenters and winners, and Taika Waititi tuned in to accept his award from a trailer in Australia. While he was clearly a touch weirded out to be getting an award that was released nearly a year-and-a-half ago, the eligibility period for the program stretched back to September 1, 2019, and the Jojo Rabbit soundtrack was released on October 18, 2019. Waititi had some pretty stiff competition in the category, with other titles including Frozen 2, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Bill And Ted Face The Music, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

More to come...