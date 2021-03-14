Taika Waititi Has Won A Grammy Award, And It Definitely Took Him By Surprise

It was over a year ago that Taika Waititi took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards to accept the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, but he's evidently not done taking home trophies thanks to his work on the incredible 2019 movie Jojo Rabbit. Today the actor/writer/director/producer now finds himself one step closer to being called an EGOT winner, as he was announced as the new owner of a Grammy this afternoon, given the prize for Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media. His acceptance speech was broadcast straight from the set of the in-production Thor: Love And Thunder, and he honestly seemed more confused than anything to be receiving the honor. You can watch his reaction to the Grammy win in the video below:
Like other award shows that have been broadcast in the last year, the 63rd Annual Grammys was done as a mix of in-person and virtual presenters and winners, and Taika Waititi tuned in to accept his award from a trailer in Australia. While he was clearly a touch weirded out to be getting an award that was released nearly a year-and-a-half ago, the eligibility period for the program stretched back to September 1, 2019, and the Jojo Rabbit soundtrack was released on October 18, 2019. Waititi had some pretty stiff competition in the category, with other titles including Frozen 2, A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Bill And Ted Face The Music, and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.
