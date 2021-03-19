New Backstory And Characters Revealed For Disney World And Disneyland's Redesigned Jungle Cruise

I'll be hosting a special cruise for a special friend of mine from Mexico, the renowned painter Rosa Soto Dominguez, as well as a noted botanist from Nova Scotia named Leonard Moss. I guess he is just trying to branch out with his studies. Also, I recently met Dr. Kon Chumosuke, an entomologist from Japan, who camped out alongside the river. Would you believe it, he is a member of the Society of Explorerers and Adventurers just like my grandfather? It really is a small world after all. Who knows what other visitors from around the world might arrive between then and now? For instance, my cousin Siobhan "Puffin" Murphy from Ireland, may show up unannounced to take a birdwatching expedition.