Halloween Kills Star Hints At A 'Next Level' Michael Myers In The Sequel

Allyson in Halloween (2018)

Countless projects were delayed last year, as studios held out hope of making a box office draw. The horror genre was no exception, as David Gordon Green's Halloween Kills was pushed back a full year. And while fans patiently wait to see the next chapter in the saga, one star is teasing Michael Myers' revenge in the slasher.

2018's Halloween was a direct sequel to John Carpenter's 1978 original, with Jamie Lee Curtis returning as Laurie Strode. The movie was focused on Laurie's trauma and how it strained her family relationships. Actress Andi Matichak played her granddaughter Allyson, and she'll be reprising her role in Halloween Kills. And it sounds like the next encounter with The Shape will be even more deadly, as she teased:

It is… a movie that I think fans will be very happy with. It’s big, and it’s bad, and it’s mean. And we see Michael… I think Laurie, Allyson and Karen pissed him off a little bit, by locking him in the basement, because his retaliation is next level.

Well, color me intrigued. Michael Myers has always been a terrifying presence on the big screen, but it sounds like he's going to be especially pissed off in Halloween Kills. And the people of Haddonfield better buckle up for his next rampage through the town.

Andi Matichak's comments come from her recent appearance on the podcast The Boo Crew. Matichak did a deep dive into her appearance in the 2018 Halloween movie, before vaguely teasing the events of David Gordon Green's next installment to his trilogy: Halloween Kills. While not revealing anything about the movie's contents, this bit about a pissed off Michael Myers is sure to excite moviegoers.

As she mentions, Laurie's family managed to do a number on Michael Myers in the last Halloween movie's final battle. Being shot, stabbed, and trapped in a burning building seemingly didn't do wonders for The Shape's disposition. And he'll be facing an entire town of enemies in Halloween Kills.

While 2018's Halloween was focused on Laurie Strode, it's been teased that Halloween Kills will make Haddonfield a character itself. Jamie Lee Curtis revealed that the sequel will unpack the events of John Carpenter's original, and will see the town form an angry mob to take on Michael. A number of actors from the 1978 Halloween will be reprising their roles, including Real Housewife Kyle Richards.

After Halloween Kills, David Gordon Green's trilogy will come to an end with Halloween Ends the following year. Since this is a three-movie arc, it should be interesting to see what his plans for the first sequel is. The filmmaker will have the opportunity to plant new narrative seeds, or even end on a wild cliffhanger. Only time will tell.

Halloween Kills is currently set to arrive in theaters on October 15. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Halloween Kills' Andi Matichak Makes Jamie Lee Curtis Sound Like A Total Badass On Set
