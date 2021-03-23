Jennifer Garner Wishes Reese Witherspoon Happy Birthday With Sweet Message

Celebrities: they're just like us. This is a cliche that we've heard countless times throughout the years, but occasionally A-listers prove that to be true. Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon are two stars who are known for their social media presence, which reveals a glimpse into their careers and home life. Witherspoon recently celebrated her 45th birthday, with Garner posting a sweet message on social media for the occasion.
Reese Witherspoon has been a public figure for decades, as she continues to have a celebrated career as an actress and producer. Since it was her birthday yesterday, plenty of her friends, fans, and colleagues posted to celebrate her. Jennifer Garner got in on the fun, posting a sweet tribute message along with a cute photo of the birthday girl herself. Check it out below.
How sweet is that? There's some real love shared between the two actresses, and Jennifer Garner's recent post definitely highlights that. And while wishing her friend best wishes, Garner also took the time to applaud Witherspoon's talents and personality.
The above image comes to us from Jennifer Garner's Instagram story. Rather than posting a photo of the two actress together for Reese Witherspoon, the image is the Legally Blonde icon alone. She's rocking a West Virginia University hoodie, which is seemingly why Garner chose that photo for her southern sister. Now we just need to get these two actresses together on the big screen.
In her caption to the photo, Jennifer Garner praised Reese Witherspoon's multifaceted personality. She's both a badass mom and a badass "boss lady." This of course references her accomplished career as an actress and producer. Witherspoon's production company Hello Sunshine has been behind her most recent hit projects like Wild, Big Little Lies, and The Morning Show.
Considering how many projects Reese Witherspoon is consistently juggling, it seems inevitable that she might work with Jennifer Garner at some point down the line. Some of the highly anticipated titles coming down the line include Legally Blonde 3, as well as the Tinkerbell movie. Plus there's Witherspoon's many projects on the small screen. Considering Garner's roots in TV, that might be an excellent pick.
Regardless of a potential collaboration with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner continues to work on exciting projects of her own. She most recently starred in Netflix's Yes Day, and the family comedy has been trending since. Garner's post for Witherspoon's birthday also addresses their bond as mothers, and the Alias alum has been open about how Yes Day was influenced by her real-life family.
Happiest birthdays to the incomparable Reese Witherspoon, who continues to dominate pop culture with her work. Luckily she's also winning off the set, thanks to friendships like the one she has with Jennifer Garner. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend's 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.