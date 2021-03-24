news

After Chris Pratt Split, Anna Faris Gets Honest About ‘Competitiveness’ In Her Relationships

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt in Movie 43

Celebrity couples have enthralled the general public for as long as people have been famous. And while being a public figure comes with plenty of advantages, it can be a double-edged sword when you're in a romantic relationship with another celeb. Chris Pratt and Anna Faris know this all too well, as their fans were no doubt invested in their marriage before splitting up. And now Faris is opening up about feeling competitive in previous relationships.

Prior to dating and eventually marrying Chris Pratt, Anna Faris was married to actor Ben Indra. She's since been married a third time to cinematographer Michael Barrett, and Faris learned a lot from her previous two nuptials. As she recently explained on an episode of her podcast Unqualified,

My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness. Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability. Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think. And I hope I've grown from that.

Touche. It looks like Anna Faris has gotten some perspective on her past marriages in the years since splitting with her previous partners. And she's seemingly taking some blame for dysfunction, especially when it comes to pride and competition as an actor.

Anna Faris opened up about her marriages to Chris Pratt and Ben Indra while recording an episode of Unqualified with her guest Gwyneth Paltrow. Both actresses have made headlines due to their respective relationships, so there was definitely an understanding that came during their conversation. This is especially true when Faris broached the subject of her previous marriages.

While the Mom actress didn't go into detail about how competitiveness affected her marriages to Chris Pratt and Ben Indra, but they do seem like very different dynamics. For instance, Chris Pratt went from a TV start to one of Hollywood's top leading men thanks to his roles in Jurassic World, The Lego Movie, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

As for her first marriage, Anna Faris was arguably the bigger star in that relationship. Faris was married to Ben Indra from 2004-2008, which is when Faris was in the midst of leading the Scary Movie franchise and landing gigs in projects like Brokeback Mountain and The House Bunny. As for her ex, he struggled to find the same level of success at that time.

Luckily for Anna Faris, competition is seemingly not a factor in her current marriage to Michael Barrett. While they're both still in the entertainment industry, her husband isn't an actor this time around. What's more, she's seemingly confronted the way that dynamic played out in the past.

Since departed her starring role in Mom, Anna Faris was recently announced to be leading anew comedy titled Summer Madness. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Allison Janney Opens Up About How It Feels To Film Mom Without Anna Faris
