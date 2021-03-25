news

Check Out Kristen Stewart's Huge Honking Engagement Ring As Princess Diana Spencer

Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer

Diana Spencer, Princess of Wales is an iconic and tragic figure that has continued to capture the attention of the world decades after her death. Diana's story has been adapted a number of times throughout the years, including Netflix's award-winning drama The Crown. Princess Di will be getting a new biopic in the form of Pablo Larraín's Spencer, starring Twilight alum Kristen Stewart. And the latest look at K-Stew's take on Diana reveals her iconic hulking engagement ring, as well as an iconic outfit.

Given Kristen Stewart's ultra chic and edgy persona, some moviegoers were surprised what she'd be playing Princess Diana in Spencer. But then the first stills arrived, with Stewart being basically unrecognizable and easily transforming into the character. Now we have another glimpse at her take on the late Princess of Wales, check it out below.

Kristen Stewart's new look at Diana

I sure hope that Kristen Stewart doesn't fall into a body of water while filming Spencer. Because that rock is so massive that she might end up sinking right down. It's a great recreation of Princess Diana's iconic ring, as well as a blazer from the history books.

The above image from Spencer was released by Neon Studios, which is behind production on the highly anticipated drama. Directed by Jackie filmmaker Pablo Larraín, Spencer will take place during Christmas of 1991, when Diana ends her marriage with Prince Charles. It should be a fascinating deep dive into a pinnacle point in the late Princes' life.

Those naysayers who were nervous about Kristen Stewart's casting need only look at the above image to see how much potential the Charlie's Angels actress has in the role. For her part, Stewart was doing a ton of work to internalize this pivotal character, while also trying to perfect Diana's very particular accent. We'll just have to wait for some footage to judge that latter aspect of Spencer.

Princess Diana's iconic engagement ring is on full display here, which shows Spencer's attention to detail. The costuming is similarly specific, as it's a recreation of a Catherine Walker suit the late royal wore while visiting France in 1988. Smart money says it won't be the only look that turns heads in the upcoming movie.

The cast of Spencer features more familiar faces, although not all of the roles have been revealed yet. English actor Jack Farthing will play Charles, Prince of Wales, and the ensemble is filled out by the likes of Harry Potter's Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible – Fallout). Unfortunately not much is known about how they'll all factor into the story.

Spencer doesn't currently have a release date, but all eyes on on what Kristen Stewart will bring to the title role. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Kristen Stewart's Princess Diana Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About Spencer
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

How Kristen Stewart Prepared To Play Princess Diana In Spencer news 24h How Kristen Stewart Prepared To Play Princess Diana In Spencer Carlie Hoke
Twilight TikTok Pokes Fun At How Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen And Vampires Ran So Fast news 5d Twilight TikTok Pokes Fun At How Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen And Vampires Ran So Fast Sarah El-Mahmoud
Twilight Fans Are Freaking Out Over Seeing The Movie Without Its Blue Filter news 3w Twilight Fans Are Freaking Out Over Seeing The Movie Without Its Blue Filter Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

The Boss Baby: Family Business Sep 17, 2021 The Boss Baby: Family Business Rating TBD
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
Charm City Kings Oct 8, 2020 Charm City Kings Rating TBD
Death On The Nile Feb 11, 2022 Death On The Nile Rating TBD
Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80 TBD Arrested Development Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80 Rating TBD
Oz And She's Gotta Have It Actor Craig "Mums" Grant Dead At 52 TBD Oz And She's Gotta Have It Actor Craig "Mums" Grant Dead At 52 Rating TBD
How Two And A Half Men Inspired The Masked Singer Raccoon’s Recent Wild Performance TBD How Two And A Half Men Inspired The Masked Singer Raccoon’s Recent Wild Performance Rating TBD
John Wick's Director Is Set To Adapt A Beloved Playstation Video Game TBD John Wick's Director Is Set To Adapt A Beloved Playstation Video Game Rating TBD
Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam TBD Dwayne Johnson Reacts To Former 007 Pierce Brosnan Joining Black Adam Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information