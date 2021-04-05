news

Meadow Walker Shares Sweet Throwback With Dad Paul Walker On Easter

Paul Walker in Furious 7

Celebrity deaths are a unique aspect of pop culture. Because as loved ones privately mourn, so do fans who have a connection with the departed's work. Fast and Furious actor Paul Walker's death back in 2013 was a major shock, and continues to be felt in the years since. Paul Walker's daughter Meadow has also grown up during that time, and she recently shared a sweet Easter throwback with her late father.

Paul Walker died in the midst of filming Furious 7, after a tragic car crash. The movie was reframed to pay tribute to the late actor, and the popular song "See You Again" continues to be played on the radio. Meadow Walker has become an accomplished model, and she was generous enough to share a private photo with her father on social media. Check out the sweet image below.

Paul Walker holding a young Medow Walker on Easter

What an adorable photo. Here we see a young Paul Walker, with Meadow in his arms on Easter Morning. It looks like a fun egg hunt was recently completed, with the late actor sharing holiday traditions with his daughter.

The above image comes to us from Meadow Walker's Instagram Story. She's amassed a whopping 2.5 million followers on the social media outlet, which she often uses to highlight her career. But occasionally she also shares old photos with Paul Walker, which instantly goes viral. After all, The Fast and the Furious is all about family in the end.

Paul Walker's death continues to be mourned by his countless fans, as the Fast and Furious franchise produces new blockbusters. The late actor's absence is definitely noticeable, as the writers find ways to exclude Brian from the action. What's more, the cast has spoken on the difficulty of continuing the adventure after losing a member of the family.

Meadow Walker has been making headlines for her successful modeling career, although family photos featuring her late father definitely go viral as well. She recently hit the runway walking for Givenchy, and has also been gracing magazine covers. In addition to that work, Meadow Walker is also the founder and president of the Paul Walker Foundation. She's continued to honor Paul Walker's legacy in the process, to the delight of fans.

It should be interesting to see how Paul Walker and his character Brian are addressed in F9. The delayed blockbuster will see the return of franchises favorites like Han, as well as Brian's wife Mia Toretto (Jordana Brewster). Perhaps the franchise favorite will be home with the kids while Mia gets back behind the wheel for another adventure. Only time will tell.

F9 is currently expected to hit theaters on June 25th. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.

