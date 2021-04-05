Kate Winslet On Why Multiple Actors Are Still Closeted Over Hollywood Homophobia

Over the past few years, there's been a ton of discussion in the entertainment industry about diversity, representation, and inclusion. And while we've seen more stories focusing on underrepresented groups, there's still a ton of work to do. Because as acclaimed actress Kate Winslet recently reveled, she knows multiple young stars who are staying in the closet out of fear of Hollywood bias.
As more diverse stories are told on screen, there have been an increase in LGBTQIA+ characters within popular media. There'a also been a call for more queer actors to get these roles, due to the important of onscreen inclusion. But it looks like there's still homophobia in the industry, at least according to Avatar actress Kate Winslet. The Oscar winner got candid about this issue, and was quoted saying:
I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know — some well known, some starting out — who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles. Now that's fucked up.
While Hollywood continues to take steps in the right direction, it's clear that the entertainment industry has much farther to go. Because despite more actors being out and proud, many young stars are nervous about revealing their sexuality to the public. And if that fear exists, it indicates an overarching problem with the business.
Kate Winslet's comments to The Times (via People) might be shocking to the general public. As previously mentioned, we've seen major steps forward in regards to inclusion within the entertainment industry. Queer stories are being told in projects like Schitt's Creek and Happiest Season, but it still seemingly dangerous to come out of the closet as a young star.
Later in her same interview, Kate Winslet went to explain how conflicted LGBTQIA+ actors can be in regards to divulging their personal life. And according to the Titanic icon, sometimes stars remain closeted after members of their team insist upon it. As she put it,
I'm telling you, a well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, 'I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn't publicize that.' I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It's painful. Because they fear being found out. And that's what they say. 'I don't want to be found out.'
If Kate Winslet can name at least four closeted actors off the top of her head, there's no telling how many Hollywood talents aren't able to live their authentic life. The film industry is a notoriously difficult one, which puts actors under the microscope. And while there are many out and proud icons, this isn't an easy process.
