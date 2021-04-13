Kristen Stewart’s Partner Shared A Sweet Birthday Message For The Twilight Icon

Kristen Stewart has already had a long and successful career, capturing the hearts of many throughout the process. The Twilight franchise made her a megastar, and she's gone on to a variety of interesting adult roles since. Stewart is also notable for coming out as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, and breaking new ground in regards on onscreen inclusion. The Happiest Season actress just celebrated her 31st birthday, prompting her partner Dylan Meyer to write a sweet post for the occasion.
Since coming out, Kristen Stewart has been a fierce advocate for the queer community, especially in regards to representation in the media. While she's known for her notable relationship with Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, Stewart has been spending her adult time with screenwriter/actress Dylan Meyer. Meyer posted a sweet, simple message to the Charlie's Angels star for her recent birthday, check it out below:
Kristen Stewart knocks our socks off as well, and the public only gets to see her on the big screen. So one can only imagine how the ultra chic actress is like IRL. And this is a thoroughly adorable look behind the curtain for Stewart's birthday.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Dylan Meyer. The image shows Kristen Stewart enjoying a beautiful view, complete with a furry companion. Meyer calls the trio their own little family, and wishes her partner the happiest of birthdays. Is anyone else's heart smiling?
Kristen Stewart has reportedly been dating Dylan Meyer since the summer of 2019, although the duo are known for keeping their private life exactly that. But considering how much of a megastar Stewart is, the general public will likely remain invested in her relationships. I suppose this is the burden of being such a cool, badass celeb.
Achieving fame is a double-edged sword, especially when it comes to personal relationships becoming public knowledge. Kristen Stewart obviously knows this well, as her relationship with Robert Pattinson graced endless magazine covers during their years together. She also notably apologized for reportedly having an affair with director Rupert Sanders. As such, Stewart likely has a thick skin when it comes to the public eye and her personal relationships.
Kristen Stewart's next movie role is the highly anticipated Princess Diana movie, Spencer. Stewart is basically unrecognizable in the role, and fans can't wait for the first trailer. In the meantime, check out our 2021 release list to plan your next movie experience.