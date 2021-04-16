Looks Like A-Rod Posted A Cryptic Message Just Before He And Jennifer Lopez Broke Up

It’s been just a day since Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez firmly and officially called it quits after weeks of rumors indicating they were, in fact, heading to splitsville. The formerly engaged couple had seemingly been trying to work things out while JLo was shooting her new movie Shotgun Wedding, but at the end of the day, there was nothing to be done and A-Rod may have even cryptically hinted at the split just before it happened.
Taking to his Instagram Story, the former baseball player and business entrepreneur was listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” and sharing a look at a table filled with tissues and JLO and A-Rod memorabilia. In the righthand corner there was actually a little heart.
Of all the songs in all the world, “Fix You” isn’t exactly the one I’d choose in the happiest of moments. Sample lyrics in that Chris Martin track are: “And the tears come streaming down your face/When you lose something, you can't replace/When you love someone, but it goes to waste/Could it be worse?” If that wasn’t a giant hint that the news was coming I don’t know what would be.
The video post went up on April 14, which was several hours before the world woke up to the official break-up announcement on April 15 (via Elite Daily). The couple officially broke the news with Today noting they were “better as friends.” You can read -- or re-read -- the official statement below.
We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.
The couple had been engaged for quite some time, though in a pandemic year, extremely long engagements have not become uncommon. The wedding had been postponed twice due to the pandemic and in February, JLO had talked about taking a step back to focus some more on her kids. By March that “step back” had turned into break-up rumors, though those were refuted shortly thereafter.
Both Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are major celebrities with busy lives, and it seems as if they were working on their partnership as she was filming Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic. He reportedly visited there, and seemed to be having a pleasant time relaxing while she got down to work. Ultimately, the work on their relationship didn’t stick and the actress was recently caught without her engagement ring-- though jury is still out regarding whether or not that actually meant anything.
Now, it’s all over and after hopefully working his way through a few more Coldplay songs, presumably, A-Rod will pick himself up and move on. In fact, he's already written on social media about the things he's "grateful" for and he looked pretty relaxed hours after the break-up.
Of course, we’ll be sure to keep you updated if any more related news breaks. Meanwhile, is anyone else thinking about what would be happening right now if they had actually purchased the Mets together?