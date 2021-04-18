What's Going On With The Home Alone Reboot, According To Kenan Thompson

It’s been 2 years since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox and the company's archive of films, and it didn’t take long for Disney to decide it wanted to reboot the classic Christmas comedy Home Alone. Since then, updates on the upcoming revival have been scarce, understandably so considering the pandemic. Now, however, SNL star Kenan Thompson “spills all the details” on what is going on with the upcoming Home Alone film that he plays a role in.
In his socially-distanced virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live!, Kenan Thompson says that even though filming was long and the process has been “splotchy," it seems to him that Disney’s Home Alone reboot is nearing the end of production. Here it is in the Kenan star’s own words:
I’ll spill all the details. It was a long shoot. It started in Canada and then got shut down and came back around because of the pandemic and stuff, so it's been very splotchy, I guess, as far as trying to get it done is concerned. But I think they're getting very close to finishing it. And I did like ADR for it recently, and that’s usually one of the last steps.
While it may have taken a while to get Home Alone's new flick close to the finish line, the delay has put the upcoming film in line with a lot of other reboots. We may not have a release date yet, but I'm guessing it’s likely we can expect the film in 2022, making 2021 and 2022 packed with iconic reboots, like Dune and Ghostbusters.
Just like the other iconic upcoming reboots, Home Alone has a stacked cast. Being a classic comedy go-to, of course Disney would take advantage of proven comedic talent in Hollywood. Of course, Kenan Thompson has been a well-known name in comedy since Nickelodeon's All That, but the other leading actors in the film have a pretty relevant place in comedy as well. Ellie Kemper had hilarious roles in The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as films like Bridesmaids and 21 Jump Street. Fellow stars Rob Delaney and Chris Parnell both have also been known to crack jokes on screen.
Disney seems to be dipping into the pool of recognizable actors they have already used in other Disney projects, as well as just picking funny actors. Besides Kenan Thompson’s own Mighty Ducks and Heavyweights Disney roles, stars Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney both have Disney connections: Kemper having voice acted in the Disney series Sofia the First and Delaney taking part in the (now) Disney-owned Deadpool 2.
By trusting Kenan Thompson’s word of Disney’s Home Alone reboot being near completion, we can hope to see the result of all that on screen comedic energy sometime soon. With Home Alone being an iconic holiday movie, it’s very reasonable to hope we'll see the reboot out with the same timeframe in mind, but we'll have to wait and see. In the meantime, CinemaBlend will continue to keep a look out for more updates and keep you in the loop, ya filthy animals.