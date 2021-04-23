news

Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Pokes Fun At Infamous Activia Ads In Latest Photo From Borderlands Set

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween (2018)

Jamie Lee Curtis has had a long and successful career, extending to both TV and film. Fans were thrilled to see her return to the Halloween franchise as Laurie Strode, but she’s also had a variety of other major projects in recent years. Curtis is currently filming the Borderlands movie, and shared a hilarious photo from the set poking fun at her infamous Activia ads.

The Borderlands movie has an impressive cast attached, with Jamie Lee Curtis appearing alongside Kevin Hart and Jack Black in the video game adaptation. She’s been regularly updating social media from the set, and one of her most recent posts joked about her time as a spokesperson for Activia. Check it out below.

We stan a self-referencing queen. Jamie Lee Curtis is getting to work on Borderlands, and is no doubt having some laughs along the way. This time it’s about Activia, and the wonders it can do for your bowels.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ set photo comes to us from her official Instagram account. She regularly posts on the social media outlet, sharing a glimpse into her life with over 3 million followers. And while fans are eager for any information regarding Halloween Kills, video gamers are invested in what’s happening on the mysterious set of Borderlands.

While careful not to actually reveal anything about Borderlands’ contents, Jamie Lee Curtis has already made a habit of posting from the set. She previously shared some of the intense safety protocols that are currently in place, and now she’s revealed that her past with Activia is continuing to follow her on current projects. But hey, maybe the cast and crew of Borderlands are having healthy bowel movements as a result.

Aside from her acclaimed career on camera, Jamie Lee Curtis is known for her sparkling personality and sense of humor. She’s married to comedian and filmmaker Christopher Guest, making them an utterly hilarious duo. As such, she’s all too willing to poke fun at her years doing Activia commercials.

Anticipation for Borderlands has been steadily building, and Jamie Lee Curtis is set to play Dr. Patricia Tannis in the upcoming film adaptation. Tannis is a NPC in the games, and fans are eager to see how her story functions on the big screen.

As previously mentioned, the generations of Halloween fans out there are also invested in the upcoming sequel Halloween Kills. The movie was pushed back a full year as a result of limited theaters, making the wait all the more painful. Curtis has teased some of the movie's contents, including the massive body count and mob violence. Add in the success of Knives Out, and Curtis is on a serious hot streak at the moment. Although she's still happy to joke about her time on Activia ads.

Jamie Lee Curtis can be seen in Halloween Kills on October 15th, 2021. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Borderlands Movie: 7 Quick Things We Know About Eli Roth's Movie Adaptation
