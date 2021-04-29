Taylor Swift's Shake It Off: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Music Video

Ever get some music in your mind saying it’s going to be alright? If so, the singer behind it might be Ms. Taylor Swift. The record-breaking artist has been getting in our heads a lot more lately thanks to her decision to re-record her first six albums after her original masters were sold to Scooter Braun. Swift recently released a rerecording of 2008’s Fearless and fans believe her next album will be her 2014 record, 1989. The album was a key turning point for the singer because it became her first full-fledged turn to pop music. The era all started with the Taylor Swift song “Shake It Off.” In the spirit of this, let’s get into some behind-the-scenes facts for the track’s famed music video.