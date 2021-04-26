Ryan Reynolds Found The Perfect Way To Stop His Kid From Watching Baby Shark

For the past three years or so, there has been one song that’s been the bane of parents’ existence. I’m not talking about Frozen’s “Let It Go”, but the earworm of all earworms: Baby Shark. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are two famous parents dealing with the song’s constant presence, although Reynolds has found the perfect way to stop his kid from watching the video.
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have three children together, and occasionally share glimpses of their home life to the public. Both actors are also known for their A+ social media game, so it should come to no surprise that Reynolds had a hilarious idea to expel Baby Shark from his household. As he explained on social media,
Talk about nightmare fuel. Because while Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s kid might enjoy watching Baby Shark on the regular, they might not love the titular the animal after seeing a Great White try to kill their mom in The Shallows.
The above post comes to us from Ryan Reynolds’ personal Twitter page, and makes a reference to Blake Lively’s 2016 survival horror film The Shallows. In the project Lively’s protagonist Nancy must attempt to outwit and survive as a Great White Shark makes her its prey. It was a thrilling moviegoing experience, and one that would be made scarier if I knew a member of the cast personally.
As a reminder, you can check out the trailer for The Shallows below. Smart money says Ryan Reynolds wouldn’t have to show his kids the movie’s full 86-minute runtime; seeing mom nearly killed by a shark in the trailer might scare them away from Baby Shark for good.
Shark movies have a special place in the film world, usually being released during the summer months to scare the crap out of beachgoers. And while Jaws is iconic for this, The Shallows should be doubly effective on Ryan Reynolds’ kids as it features their mother being bit and hunted by a shark. So basically the thing of nightmares.
Of course, Ryan Reynolds joking about showing The Shallows to his child that happens to be Baby Shark crazy at the moment. But given just how much of an earworm that kid friendly track is, we can’t blame him for thinking about taking matters into his own hands. Putting on The Shalllows would definitely be a move Deadpool would pull, although luckily Reynolds’ kids don’t have Wade Wilson as a father.
