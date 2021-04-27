news

Halloween Kills Set Photo Teases Flashbacks To John Carpenter’s Original

Jamie Lee Curtis in Halloween Kills

Last year countless movies were delayed, as studios stalled in hopes of making a box office draw after theaters reopened. Horror fans saw a number of movies delayed a full year, including the highly anticipated slasher Halloween Kills. And while the wait has been hard, a new set photo hints at some flashbacks to John Carpenter’s beloved original.

John Carpenter changed the world of horror forever with 1978’s Halloween, making Jamie Lee Curtis a star in the process. Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will unpack the events of that movie, and the cast will feature a few OG actors reprising their roles. Producer Ryan Freimann just shared a photo from the movie’s set, and it looks like we’ll be going back to that fateful night through a flashback. Check it out below.

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Halloween Kills may be taking us back 40 years to the first time Michael Myers came home to Haddonfield. That’s a concept that will no doubt thrill the generations of fans out there, therefore making the final months of waiting all the more difficult.

The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Halloween Kills producer Ryan Freimann. In it we see an old school car, which seems to be a police vehicle for the Haddonfield Police. Similarly, there is a vintage ambulance, presumably there to take Laurie Strode to the hospital after surviving her encounter with The Shape.

It should be interesting to see exactly how flashbacks are used throughout Halloween Kills’ mysterious runtime. While it was clear that Haddonfield as a town would become a character, this set photo seems to open up new narrative possibilities. Perhaps we’ll get classic glimpses at characters like Laurie Strode and Lindsey Wallace through visual effects. Only time will tell.

As previously mentioned, Jamie Lee Curtis has been teasing the mob violence of Halloween Kills, and how it’ll truly unpack the events of John Carpenter’s 1978 original. The cast certainly seems to hint at this, as it’ll feature a number of returning characters. Actors Charles Cyphers, Nancy Stephens, and Kyle Richards will all be reprising their roles, while Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively.

The 2018 Halloween movie was a massive box office success, with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride quickly tasked with crafting two sequels and form a new trilogy. Following Halloween Kills, the story will come to an end in 2022 with Halloween Ends. And while the last movie focused entirely on Laurie's trauma, this time we'll be shown how Michael Myers has affected the greater town.

While Halloween Kills was originally meant to arrive in theaters last October, Blumhouse pushed back the sequel a full year in hopes of another box office win. This has no doubt increased anticipation for the project, and set photos like the one seen above should also help ramp things up in the final months before it finally arrives.

Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Halloween Kills Star Hints At A 'Next Level' Michael Myers In The Sequel
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Pokes Fun At Infamous Activia Ads In Latest Photo From Borderlands Set news 4d Halloween’s Jamie Lee Curtis Pokes Fun At Infamous Activia Ads In Latest Photo From Borderlands Set Corey Chichizola
Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Funny Post About Borderlands’ Safety Protocols news 5d Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Funny Post About Borderlands’ Safety Protocols Sarah El-Mahmoud
The Best New Girl Guest Appearances, Ranked, Including Josh Gad And Taylor Swift television 2w The Best New Girl Guest Appearances, Ranked, Including Josh Gad And Taylor Swift Sarah El-Mahmoud

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
The White Tiger Jan 22, 2021 The White Tiger Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Dune Oct 1, 2021 Dune Rating TBD
90 Day Fiance's Andrei Gives Update On His Relationship With Libby's Brother Charlie TBD 90 Day Fiance's Andrei Gives Update On His Relationship With Libby's Brother Charlie Rating TBD
After Tom Cruise Saved A Mission: Impossible Crew Member On A Moving Train, Set Photo Teases The Epic Scene TBD After Tom Cruise Saved A Mission: Impossible Crew Member On A Moving Train, Set Photo Teases The Epic Scene Rating TBD
Michael Weatherly And More Bull Cast Members Celebrate CBS Drama Reaching 100 Episodes TBD Michael Weatherly And More Bull Cast Members Celebrate CBS Drama Reaching 100 Episodes Rating TBD
The Batman: See What Game Of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Could Look Like As Two-Face TBD The Batman: See What Game Of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Could Look Like As Two-Face Rating TBD
Why Walt Disney World And Disneyland Should Celebrate Both Immersion And Inclusion TBD Why Walt Disney World And Disneyland Should Celebrate Both Immersion And Inclusion Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information