Halloween Kills Set Photo Teases Flashbacks To John Carpenter’s Original

Last year countless movies were delayed, as studios stalled in hopes of making a box office draw after theaters reopened. Horror fans saw a number of movies delayed a full year, including the highly anticipated slasher Halloween Kills. And while the wait has been hard, a new set photo hints at some flashbacks to John Carpenter’s beloved original.
John Carpenter changed the world of horror forever with 1978’s Halloween, making Jamie Lee Curtis a star in the process. Curtis has teased that Halloween Kills will unpack the events of that movie, and the cast will feature a few OG actors reprising their roles. Producer Ryan Freimann just shared a photo from the movie’s set, and it looks like we’ll be going back to that fateful night through a flashback. Check it out below.
Well, color me intrigued. It looks like Halloween Kills may be taking us back 40 years to the first time Michael Myers came home to Haddonfield. That’s a concept that will no doubt thrill the generations of fans out there, therefore making the final months of waiting all the more difficult.
The above image comes to us from the Instagram of Halloween Kills producer Ryan Freimann. In it we see an old school car, which seems to be a police vehicle for the Haddonfield Police. Similarly, there is a vintage ambulance, presumably there to take Laurie Strode to the hospital after surviving her encounter with The Shape.
It should be interesting to see exactly how flashbacks are used throughout Halloween Kills’ mysterious runtime. While it was clear that Haddonfield as a town would become a character, this set photo seems to open up new narrative possibilities. Perhaps we’ll get classic glimpses at characters like Laurie Strode and Lindsey Wallace through visual effects. Only time will tell.
As previously mentioned, Jamie Lee Curtis has been teasing the mob violence of Halloween Kills, and how it’ll truly unpack the events of John Carpenter’s 1978 original. The cast certainly seems to hint at this, as it’ll feature a number of returning characters. Actors Charles Cyphers, Nancy Stephens, and Kyle Richards will all be reprising their roles, while Anthony Michael Hall and Robert Longstreet will play adult versions of Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam respectively.
The 2018 Halloween movie was a massive box office success, with David Gordon Green and Danny McBride quickly tasked with crafting two sequels and form a new trilogy. Following Halloween Kills, the story will come to an end in 2022 with Halloween Ends. And while the last movie focused entirely on Laurie's trauma, this time we'll be shown how Michael Myers has affected the greater town.
While Halloween Kills was originally meant to arrive in theaters last October, Blumhouse pushed back the sequel a full year in hopes of another box office win. This has no doubt increased anticipation for the project, and set photos like the one seen above should also help ramp things up in the final months before it finally arrives.
Halloween Kills will arrive in theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.