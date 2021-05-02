Sounds Like There Was An Added Benefit To Visiting Disneyland On Opening Day

One of the great things about visiting Disney on a semi-regular basis is you start to get used to all the trends and little quirks. You start to learn when certain rides tend to be busier and what time certain restaurants go on wait times. If you go long enough, you also start to notice how all of it evolves when larger changes to the parks are made. Well, the pandemic is the single biggest interruption in the history of the parks. I don’t think anyone quite knows what will go back to normal and what is changed forever, and there’s something really exciting about that, especially if it involves shorter lines.