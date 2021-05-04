Venom 2 Merch Is Arriving, So Prepare For Spoilers

Given the popularity of comic book movies, various studios have established their own cinematic universe. For Sony, their movies will be focused on a variety of characters from Spider-Man lore. The first of these projects was the Venom movie, which was a box office success. Merchandise has started landing for the sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, so we should probably prepare for some spoilers.
For years now, merchandise like action figures and LEGO sets have had the potential to spoil events from major franchises like the MCU or Star Wars. And since so many upcoming blockbusters have been delayed, this makes the situation all the more complicated. Some Venom: Let There Be Carnage toys have recently arrived, which means we might need to brace ourselves for coming spoilers. Check it out below.
Pretty cool, right? Above you can see a LEGO set where you’re able to create the symbiote face of both Venom and/or Carnage. We’ll just have to wait for some official footage to see what the characters will look like in the upcoming sequel.
The above image comes to us from Twitter and shows some LEGO sets on shelves. And with Venom: Let There Be Carnage finally arriving this September, there should be more official merchandise from the movie arriving shortly. Hopefully the movie’s contents aren’t revealed too much in the process.
While LEGO produces Marvel-inspired sets that aren’t actually connected to any movies, the font used in the packaging is the one used for the official Venom franchise, including Let There Be Carnage. As such, this may be a toy rendering of Carange’s appearance in the highly anticipated movie.
Carnage’s appearance in the Venom sequel was teased in the credits scene of Ruben Fleischer’s 2018 original movie. In said sequence, Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock goes to interview serial killer Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson. He’ll eventually fuse with the symbiote Carnage, and comic fans can’t wait to see the two beloved characters clash on the big screen.
Given how iconic Carnage is, the merchandise opportunities for Venom’s sequel seem pretty unlimited. In addition to LEGO sets like we’ve seen above, there will no doubt be plenty of apparel and action figures as well. The superhero genre is known for being able to make a ton of money through tie-in products, and Sony no doubt wants to cash in with Let There Be Carnage.
The upcoming Venom sequel will be helmed by Andy Serkis, who is taking the reins from original filmmaker Ruben Fleischer. Given Serkis’ extensive experience with motion capture and visual effects, he seems like a killer choice to take on the task. The story is being kept under wraps, but clearly Woody Harrelson’s character will factor heavily into the story.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage is currently set to arrive in theaters on September 24th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience