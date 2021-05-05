What's Allegedly Really Going On With That Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hangout

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines for years now, whether they’re together or apart. Just recently, Lopez shocked much of the public when she confirmed that she and fiancée Alex Rodriguez had broken off their engagement. But what was arguably even more shocking is when reports and photos seemed to indicate that Lopez was hanging out with ex Ben Affleck shortly after the breakup. Many likely have questions regarding the current state of their personal relationship, and a new report claims to know the true nature of the alleged hangout.
Ben Affleck was originally spotted leaving Jennifer Lopez’s L.A. home on Wednesday, which is when reports first began to surface. Now, one of People’s sources alleges that the two are indeed hanging out during this time. And based on the sources’ comments, it would seem that the two are reportedly planning to meet up again:
They have a great time hanging out. It's been years since they caught up properly. They have lots to talk about… They plan on hanging out again.
According to another one of the trade’s sources, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have reportedly remained friendly these past 17 years after breaking off their own engagement. As you can imagine, this recent development is causing some to become hopeful for the return of “Bennifer.” However, any alleged new relationship should be treated solely as a rumor at this point in time.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck originally met on the set of the rom-com Gigli in 2002 and began dating shortly after. From there, the two would also work together on Kevin Smith’s Jersey Girl and on Lopez’s music video for “Jenny from the Block.” Their relationship was heavily covered by the media, and this only intensified when they became engaged in November 2002. Unfortunately, the combination of the massive media attention and the poor reception of their films at that time arguably put a strain on the relationship.
Today, both celebrities are in different places in their lives. Both have both been married and divorced and have had children. Given how much has changed since they broke up, one can’t help but wonder if the two would truly be seeking to give things another go. Still, that didn’t stop fans from remembering her previous relationship with Affleck shortly after the A-Rod breakup. Even Jersey Girl director Kevin Smith would love to see the two patch things up and reignite their romance.
With the two high-profile stars allegedly meeting up again, it’s likely that the speculation surrounding them will only continue. Things may be unclear at this point, but it’s more than obvious that the public would not be opposed to a seeing Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez renaissance.