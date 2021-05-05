What's Allegedly Really Going On With That Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Hangout

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have been making headlines for years now, whether they’re together or apart. Just recently, Lopez shocked much of the public when she confirmed that she and fiancée Alex Rodriguez had broken off their engagement. But what was arguably even more shocking is when reports and photos seemed to indicate that Lopez was hanging out with ex Ben Affleck shortly after the breakup. Many likely have questions regarding the current state of their personal relationship, and a new report claims to know the true nature of the alleged hangout.