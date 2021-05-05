Thor: Love And Thunder's Taika Waititi Just Shared What Timeout Looks Like For His Kid On MCU Set

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Taika Waititi is a lot of things. He’s an Oscar-winning writer, an actor and one of the most highly sought-after directors in Hollywood right now. But he’s also something else -- a loving dad. This was definitely apparent when he reunited with his kids on the set of his latest film, Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder. While Waititi seems to be a pretty laid back and humorous guy, he does have a serious side and doesn’t mind getting stern. And he seemed to prove that by showing what timeout looks like for his kids on the set of the film.
It’s inevitable that kids will get a bit rambunctious from time to time, and being on a movie set can definitely cause one to get a little hyperactive. Unfortunately, Taika Waititi was forced to discipline one of his daughters while working on Thor: Love and Thunder. You can check out his version of timeout in the Instagram post down below:
While it’s a bit old fashioned, it’s a tried and true method. Many of us can probably remember a parent or teacher telling us to sit in a corner after having done something wrong. And let’s be honest, our facial expressions at the time were probably very similar to the one Taika Waititi’s daughter has in the photo.
Timeouts aside, the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder seem to be having plenty of fun while working on the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson shared some sweet photos of the cast and crew hanging out away from work. Meanwhile, others are taking the opportunity to enjoy the beauty Australia has to offer. This relaxed tone is set by no doubt set by Taika Waititi, who even has a very “easy going” way of running script meetings.
With this, things seem to be progressing quite well for Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi recently gave an update on the movie, confirming that filming would only last for a few more weeks and saying it could be the best Marvel movie ever. It’s high praise but, if you’ve seen Thor: Ragnarok, you know the director’s work speaks for itself. And if you still haven’t checked out that film, it’s available to stream on Disney+, which you can sign up for using this link.
You can’t help but feel for Taika Waititi’s little one while she’s in timeout but, after experiencing it, she’ll have likely learned from said incident. But let’s also hope she didn’t miss out on anything too cool while sitting in that corner.
Thor: Love and Thunder is set to open in theaters on May 6, 2022.