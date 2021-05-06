news

Watch Emma Stone Transforms Into Cruella In New Video

Available on Disney Plus ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

At the end of this month the long anticipated, and long delayed, Cruella will become the latest movie to bring a classic Disney animated character to life in live-action. Emma Stone will portray Cruella de Vil and while it's far too early to tell just how the movie as a whole will turn out, it's hard not to feel like Emma Stone wasn't the perfect choice to bring this character to life. Watch Emma Stone transform into Cruella, both physically, and possibly a bit mentally as well, in a new featurette from Disney which can be seen above.

Emma Stone says that when she puts on the black and white wig she begins to really feel like Cruella de Vil and that's not too shocking. Emma Stone looks perfect as Cruella de Vil and in the clip we see a time lapse video of the actress being physically transformed into the character. Once you look at yourself in the mirror and you look like that, the character must really come to life.

The last time we saw one of these live-action takes on an animated classic from Disney that worked as an origin story it was Maleficent. That movie was built on the premise that the story we knew from the animated Sleeping Beauty wasn't the real story. It made the villain, if not heroic, at the very least sympathetic. However, that doesn't seem to be the case with Cruella, this movie appears to be telling us that Cruella de Vil is just as bad as we think she is, and this is the story of how she became that way.

Which is not to say the movie won't try to have us rooting for her. Cruella's story is one of vengeance, and that's something we can all at least understand, I'm sure. Cruella may be a bad guy, but that doesn't mean there aren't other people who are worse, or that Cruella isn't at least a bit justified in her issues with others.

The fact that she's a bad guy doesn't mean that she's without good qualities. Cruella will see the young woman as an aspiring designer who has a real talent for it. She's taken under the wing of Emma Thompson's Baroness, and for some reason, stolen designs if I had to guess, the Baroness does her dirty.

The clip above also gives us better look at another character of interest. Kirby Howell-Baptiste will play the role of Anita in Cruella. The character is important because Anita is one half of the couple that raises the dalmatians Pongo and Perdita in 101 Dalmatians from which this story comes. It's mentioned in the animated film that Cruella and Anita are old school friends, and while it's unclear how big a role Anita will play here, if we happen to get a Cruella sequel, she could become a very important character indeed.

Cruella opens in theaters and on Disney+, via Premiere Access, on May 28.

Up Next

5 101 Dalmatians References in the Cruella Trailer
More From This Author
    • Dirk Libbey Dirk Libbey View Profile

      CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian. Armchair Imagineer. Epcot Stan. Future Club 33 Member.

How Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Inspired By Glenn Close, According To The Film’s Costume Designer news 19h How Emma Stone’s Cruella Is Inspired By Glenn Close, According To The Film’s Costume Designer Sarah El-Mahmoud
Why Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Omega Twist Might Be A Bigger Deal Than it Seems television 19h Why Star Wars: The Bad Batch's Omega Twist Might Be A Bigger Deal Than it Seems Mick Joest
Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What To Watch Streaming If You Love The Legally Blonde Star news 24h Reese Witherspoon Movies And TV: What To Watch Streaming If You Love The Legally Blonde Star Alexandra Ramos

Trending Movies

Voyagers Apr 9, 2021 Voyagers 5
The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
Blue Bayou Jun 25, 2021 Blue Bayou Rating TBD
Bad Trip Apr 17, 2020 Bad Trip Rating TBD
Wonder Woman 1984 Dec 25, 2020 Wonder Woman 1984 9
Idris Elba's The Suicide Squad Character: What To Know About Bloodsport From The Comics TBD Idris Elba's The Suicide Squad Character: What To Know About Bloodsport From The Comics Rating TBD
S.W.A.T.'s Sons Of Anarchy Reunion Made For Some Adorable Posts From Kenny Johnson And Ryan Hurst TBD S.W.A.T.'s Sons Of Anarchy Reunion Made For Some Adorable Posts From Kenny Johnson And Ryan Hurst Rating TBD
Jamie Lee Curtis Urges Acceptance Of Our Bodies After Will Smith's Viral Post TBD Jamie Lee Curtis Urges Acceptance Of Our Bodies After Will Smith's Viral Post Rating TBD
Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today, And Fans Are Still Bummed Out TBD Sam Raimi's Spider-Man Franchise Has A Sad Anniversary Today, And Fans Are Still Bummed Out Rating TBD
The Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Detail That Not Enough Fans Are Talking About Ahead Of Season 4 TBD The Yellowstone Season 3 Finale Detail That Not Enough Fans Are Talking About Ahead Of Season 4 Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information