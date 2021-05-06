Jamie Lee Curtis Urges Acceptance Of Our Bodies After Will Smith's Viral Post

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis became a star thanks to John Carpenter’s 1978 hit Halloween, and has spent decades in the public eye. And after Will Smith went viral for revealing that he’s in the “worst shape” of his life, Curtis is taking the time to encourage the public to accept their bodies. Considering how outspoken the iconic actress is, this should come as no surprise.
Jamie Lee Curtis has grown up in front of the camera, so she’s been seen at various stages of her life. Will Smith can no doubt relate to this, recently breaking the internet when revealing that he wasn’t superhero ripped at the moment. As a reminder, you can check out his original post below.
This image from Will Smith’s Instagram got a ton of attention online, being liked by millions. What’s more, it inspired other actors to reveal that their bodies aren’t perfect at the moment either. Because just like the rest of us, celebs have been spending a lot of time being inactive at home. And Jamie Lee Curtis was one of the people to respond.
In a now-deleted post on her own Instagram, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo shoot she had done with the now closed publication More Magazine, which was side by side with Will Smith’s above image. The caption opened about body acceptance, reading:
Acceptance of the ways things are is the first step to any change. My old More Story was both a testament to ‘The way things were for me’ as well as a way to show the artifice of magazine advertising and air brushing but also a chance to look in the mirror and make some changes.
Being a public persona is a very tricky thing. Actors are expected to look their best at all times, especially on screen and in print. But this is an unrealistic unexpectation, one that Jamie Lee Curtis has been open about for years. She continued her thoughts, saying:
None of us should be unhealthy. We ALL have fallen into bad habits. The GOAL is self-acceptance, self-love. Realistic, attainable self-acceptance. In recovery we say ‘Compare and despair’. MANY people don’t have the luxury of oodles of time and money to focus on their training. Mostly it should be a discussion starter.
Having a positive body image is easier said than done, and that’s especially true when your likeness is immortalized in magazine and movies. And while Will Smith isn’t in the shape he’s known for, Jamie Lee Curtis urges us all to accept our bodies, including those imperfections.
Jamie Lee Curtis is currently filming the Borderlands movie, and will return to theaters when Halloween Kills arrives in theaters October 15th.