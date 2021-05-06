Stephen King Just Watched Reservoir Dogs For The First Time, And Has A Weird Reason For Why He's Never Seen It Before

Stephen King is discovering a lot of incredible classic films in 2021. Back in January the famed author made a New Years Resolution to try and watch movies from the last 60 years that he has never seen before (or seldom seen) – and because he's chronicled the whole experience on his Twitter feed, fans have had the opportunity to follow along with his cinematic journey. In the last few months King has discussed a wide variety of features, from John Waters' Hairspray to John Singleton's Boyz N The Hood, but it may surprise you to learn that it was only in this past week that he finally experienced Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs in full for the first time.