Upcoming Chris Rock Movies: What's Ahead For The Comedian And Spiral Actor/Producer

This weekend, Chris Rock will rattle your nerves rather than tickle your funny bone with Spiral: From the Book of Saw, the latest addition to the long-spinning Saw franchise.

Co-starring Max Minghella and Samuel L. Jackson, this horror title comes courtesy of Chris Rock himself, who came up with the idea of doing another Saw movie as a way to venture out as an actor. Clearly, the Fargo actor and SNL veteran is eager to branch away from familiar comedies and explore his developing talents as a dramatic actor. It's too early to know how Spiral fares compared to the previous Saw movies — many of which don't match the original's lightning-in-a-bottle (or darkly lit torture room) success. But it'll be interesting to see how Rock pushes himself moving forward — not only as an actor but as a writer/director, too, particularly following the critical success of Top Five.