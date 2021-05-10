Venom: Let There Be Carnage Trailer Is Here, And Woody Harrelson Looks Wild

Ruben Fleischer’s Venom was a dark horse of a comic book movie ahead of its 2018 release. But fans immediately responded to the symbiote blockbuster, especially the way it didn’t take itself too seriously. Venom: Let There Be Carnage was quickly announced, with Woody Harrelson attached to play the titular villain. The first trailer for Venom 2 is finally here, and Harrelson looks wild.
Woody Harrelson’s appearance in Venom: Let There Be Carnage was teased in the credits scene of the 2018 original. Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock visits murderer Cletus Kasady in prison, who promises that Carnage will come when he escapes. Now we can finally see the trailer for Venom 2, which is available above.
I mean, how cool is that? Symbiotes are coming back to the big screen, and smart money says a few characters are going to get their heads bitten off. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in this first trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
Anticipation for Venom: Let There Be Carnage has been steadily building since the project was first announced. And while the fandom is still waiting to see Tom Hardy crossover with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, it’s clear that the Venom franchise is expanding its narrative. Although Venom may have met his match with Carnage.
The above video opens on Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock living a regular day, while also sharing his body and consciousness with Venom. As Eddie attempts to get his morning routine done, it's clear that Venom has grown accustomed to life on Earth. He's singing and making his own breakfast, all while dragging poor Eddie along for the ride. Looks like not much has changed between those two.
It looks like Tom Hardy's protagonist is still the same man we knew and love, although folks like Mrs. Chin have even adjusted to having Venom around. I guess it helped when the antihero bit off the head of someone trying to hold the place up last movie. And following the light jokes from the trailer, we are soon reintroduced to Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady.
Woody Harrelson's character has clearly gotten a hair cut since we saw him in Venom, which fans will appreciate. His wild red locks when viral when the 2018 movie hit theaters, and he looks a bit more terrifying this time around. And that's before he managed to fuse his body and mind with the alien symbiote Carnage.
Eventually we're treated to footage of Cletus Kasady transforming into Carnage, and it looks like a painful one. It's unclear of Woody Harrelson's character volunteered for the procedure, but the process seemingly rips his body apart. Although from the look of the destruction that follows, it looks like he got his revenge.
Since this is only the first trailer and Venom 2 won't arrive until the fall, the footage of both Venom and Carnage are fairly limited. But Woody Harrelson's monstrous form was debuted in the final moments of the clip, and he looks pretty terrifying. Which is good for comic book fans who want to see a faithful adaptation of the beloved Spider-Man villain.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage will hit theaters September 24th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.