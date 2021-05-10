Sylvester Stallone Directs Rocky’s Composer And Orchestra In Cool Throwback Post

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

For all but one entry in Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky movie franchise, composer Bill Conti was a firm collaborator that helped tell the story of an underdog’s rise to become champion, and the complications that came after. Only missing out on the well-beloved/recently tweaker Rocky IV, Conti and Stallone worked closely together to establish the musical language of Rocky Balboa’s struggles and triumphs. It’s a feat that has been celebrated by Sly himself, as a cool throwback post recently showed the man himself directing his composer, and his orchestra, in a recording session.