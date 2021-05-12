Spiral’s Opening Scene Has Arrived, And There Will Be Blood

The horror genre has been experiencing an exciting renaissance for the past few years, to the joy of fans. As a result, we’ve seen plenty of beloved franchises return to the big screen like Halloween and Child’s Play. Chris Rock’s movie Spiral is heading to theaters this weekend, and will offer a new take on the ultra gory Saw property. The movie’s opening scene recently made it ways online, proving that there will be plenty of blood in Spiral.
The Saw franchise brought the horror subgenre known as “torture porn” to mainstream, and the R-rated franchise has already included a whopping eight installments. Spiral: From The Book of Saw features a strong cast, and now we can see the first grisly trap to satiate audiences’ bloodlust. Check it out below.
Ouch. While the Saw franchise is known for putting its characters into horrifying and torturous traps, this is the first time that we’ve seen someone tasked with ripping their own tongue out. While Spiral promises to bring something new to the property, this first clip feels delightfully familiar. Let's break it all down.
The above video comes to us from Lionsgate’s official Youtube, and is no doubt attempting to drum up excitement for Spiral ahead of its arrival in theaters. While it’s a set-up that Saw fans have seen countless times over the years, this time Tobin Bell’s voice and the iconic Billy the Puppet are noticeably absent.
Indeed, Spiral will be the first installment of Saw without featuring Tobin Bell’s John Kramer in one way or another. Odds are that Chris Rock’s movie follows a copycat killer, as plenty of Jigsaw’s modus operandi are present in this brief clip. Although in reality we known very little about how it's all going to go down.
As we can see, a police officer is led into a trap by a masked assailant rocking a Pig mask. This was typical for Jigsaw and his apprentices, although the mask itself has a new design. The character eventually comes to, and is shown a threatening video akin to Jigsaw. The killer is seemingly using a voice modifier, and the one speaking is wearing yet another pig mask.
As far as Saw traps go, this first one from Spiral is far from the most grisly thing that longtime fans have witnessed. Still, it’s a return to what the franchise is known for: anxiety-inducing and gory sequences. We’ll just have to see how the story switches things up from the main narrative surrounding Jigsaw and his apprentices.
Spiral: From the Book of Saw will hit theaters on May 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.