Chris Pratt Is So Pumped About Being Able To Finish Jurassic World: Dominion Mid-Pandemic

Last year was a wild one, and the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt as a result of the pandemic. Countless projects were delayed as a result, including Colin Trevorrow’s highly anticipated Jurassic World: Dominion. The film was eventually able to resume production thanks to new health protocols and lots of COVID tests, and Chris Pratt seems pumped about being able to complete the movie mid-pandemic.
Chris Pratt went from TV actor to full fledged movie star thanks to leading franchises like the Guardians of the Galaxy, The LEGO Movie, and Jurassic World. Fans are eager to see how the latter story ends with Dominion, and Pratt posted about the experience on social media. Check it out below.
Well, that’s certainly an exciting update. While the wait for Jurassic World: Dominion was extended, Chris Pratt certainly seems to think it’ll be worth the wait. Plus, he’s proud to have completed such a massive project in the midst of unprecedented circumstances.
The above post comes to us from Chris Pratt’s personal Instagram page. He shared a new set photo from Jurassic World: Dominion, where the Guardians actor is seen getting some direction from a masked Colin Trevorrow. It’s a small peak into what it was like when production on the movie resumed, and how the cast/crew worked while keeping each other safe.
While certainly proud of the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion for managing to complete such a monumental project, Chris Pratt did admit that returning to the set was somewhat of a blur. This certainly makes sense, as new safety protocols were being debuted in order to return to work safely. Add in all the dinosaurs action, and filming was probably a wild experience.
Jurassic World: Dominion was originally meant to hit theaters this summer, but Colin Trevorrow’s threequel was unfortunately pushed back a full year. While fans are eager to see how the story plays out, unfortunately it’ll be some time before any secrets about Dominion are revealed. But hopefully Chris Pratt and his co-star will offer more glimpses into what it was like working on the film’s set.
Narratively it seems like Jurassic World: Dominion could go just about anywhere. The ending of Fallen Kingdom saw the remaining dinosaurs released onto the mainland, which should create all sorts of chaos for the next installment. A short film called Battle at Big Rock teased what insanity it’s like lying with dinosaurs.
Joining Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt in Jurassic World: Dominion is the original trio of Jurassic Park heroes-- to the delight of fans out there. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill are expected to have meaty roles in the mysterious threequel, likely due to their prior experience with dinosaurs on Isla Nublar.
Jurassic World: Dominion is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 10th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.