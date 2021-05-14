news

New Halloween Kills Image Features One Angry Michael Myers

Michael Myers in Halloween Kills

Last year was a wild one, and the film industry is still attempting to get back to “normal.” One of the countless projects that was delayed a full year was David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, which disappointed generations of fans. The movie is heading to theaters this fall, and a new image shows off one seriously angry looking Michael Myers.

2018’s Halloween movie served as a direct sequel to John Carpenter’s 1978 original, and focused largely on the trauma experienced by Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode. Given the record-breaking box office numbers, two sequels were quickly ordered for David Gordon Green. Halloween Kills will follow as the town of Haddonfield forms an angry mob against The Shape, and we can see a closer look at the iconic villain below

Someone cue the theme music, because Michael Myers has once again taken up a butcher knife and is ready for blood in Halloween Kills. We can see how he was injured from his previous encounter with Laurie Strode and her family, and that experience seemingly hasn't done wonders for his temperament. Let’s break down what we’re being shown here.

The above still from Halloween Kills comes to us from the social media of Empire Magazine. It’s a terrifying close up of Michael Myers, who is wielding a bloody butcher knife. Smart money says this comes shortly after one of the many fatalities he’ll be committing throughout the slasher’s runtime.

In the image we can also see some of the wear and tear that Michael Myers has taken as a result of his conflict with Jamie Lee Curtis’ final girl Laurie Strode. Half of his mask and his signature jumpsuit are burned, seemingly due to being trapped inside Laurie’s burning home. Unfortunately that wasn’t enough to truly kill The Boogeyman.

The credits of 2018’s Halloween ended with Michael Myers’ masked breath, seemingly confirming his survival. The limited footage of Halloween Kills may have revealed how this happened, with Laurie and her family watching in horror as unaware emergency services head to the house. The Shape is still alive, and smart money says he’s back with a vengeance this time around.

While information about Halloween Kills is limited, anticipation remains as a fever pitch for the past year. Jamie Lee Curtis has teased how the movie will unpack the 1978 original, and the cast list certainly seems to reflect that. A number of OG actors are reprising their roles, and we’ll also meet adult versions of characters like Tommy Doyle and Lonnie Elam. It’s basically the Avengers of the Halloween franchise.

The large ensemble cast of Halloween Kills are set to bring Haddonfield to life, as the citizens resort to mob violence as a result of Michael Myers’ return. It’s an interesting take on the property, and fans can’t wait to see the return of Kyle Richards, Nancy Stephens, and Charles Cyphers. Unfortunately, it’s unlikely that they all make it out of the upcoming slasher alive.

Halloween Kills is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 15th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Halloween Kills Star Hints At A 'Next Level' Michael Myers In The Sequel
