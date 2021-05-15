Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.
Recently, following rumors, Zack Snyder revealed that he wanted to include Green Lantern John Stewart in his version of Justice League. Snyder even tapped actor Wayne T. Carr to play the role and shot a scene with him -- in his own driveway. According to Snyder, Warner Bros. ultimately recommended that Carr’s John Stewart not be included in the finished film because the studio had other plans for the beloved comics character.
Zack Snyder has spilled more than a few details on what he was planning for future Justice League films, and it sounds like John Stewart was going to serve as a leader of sorts. While speaking with Uproxx, Snyder explained that the character would’ve had two roles to play:
So basically what was going to happen is he had two roles. One, we would have seen him in the post-apocalyptic world. He was kind of like their scout and kind of like their, you know, ‘join the team.’ And then in the final battle against Darkseid, he would have gotten the Green Lantern Corps. and organized them to fight against Darkseid. Those would have been his jobs.
Justice League’s Knightmare sequence already included an eclectic mix of characters, but it turns out Green Lantern was going to join Batman, Joker and their squad of heroes. John Stewart is a very level-headed and respected character in the DC Universe, so it’s no surprise that he’d be trusted with help forming the post-apocalyptic team. It also makes sense that he would call on the Green Lantern Corps to take on Darkseid during the final battle. One can imagine that this could have revealed other fan-favorite Lanterns, aside from the previously confirmed Kilowog.
Zack Snyder has since released behind-the-scenes footage of his shoot with Wayne T. Carr, and the actor has also shared some photos from the driveway shoot. These tidbits have hyped fans, and many began to call for the release of John Stewart’s scene as a result. Carr sees this support as a silver lining to being cut from the movie. You can stream Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max, which you can sign up for using this link.
There’s no telling whether or not Justice League’s Green Lantern scene will actually be released but, right now, I would say the chances of it happening are pretty slim. Still, there was a time when a Snyder Cut seemed like a fantasy, so just about anything seems possible at this point.