Justice League: Zack Snyder Reveals How Green Lantern Would’ve Factored Into The Knightmare Reality

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (a.k.a. the Snyder Cut) provided fans with the definitive version of the filmmaker’s DC Comics team-up movie. The four-hour flick was filled to the brim with footage that was omitted from the 2017 theatrical cut and, as a result, it restored key storylines. With so much packed into the cut, you would think Snyder was able to include every plot point but, as he previously revealed, he had plans to utilize Green Lantern. Now, the director has shed some light on how the Lantern would have factored into his story, specifically in regards to the Knightmare reality.