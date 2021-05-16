Anthony Mackie Knows Exactly How He Wants To Celebrate His New Role As Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced the new Captain America to the world, and Anthony Mackie has been taking a deserved victory lap. With the Disney+ show's success and the mantle of Captain America now belonging to Sam Wilson, news of a Captain America 4 was reported shortly after the finale. Mackie and the crew behind the Captain America films and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are proud of their huge accomplishment and are likely looking forward to all the possibilities in the future. And of course, the fun-loving Marvel actor also knows exactly how he wants to celebrate his new role as the star-spangled Avenger.
Anthony Mackie has been a part of some crucial moments in the MCU, but taking up the mantle of Captain America is likely the biggest for him. The fan-favorite actor seems more than ready to celebrate after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale. And as he tells Entertainment Weekly, he has ideas on the proper way to celebrate his milestone, saying:
It’s funny because in New Orleans, we have a parade for everything. I want a parade, I want a Captain America parade. I want beads, I want oysters, I want a celebration.
Anthony Mackie wants a Captain America parade to celebrate his character taking up the iconic title. Mackie is a New Orleans native, and he is right; in New Orleans, they have parades for everything, so why not celebrate a hometown kid becoming Captain America? And Mackie certainly wants the whole experience, with beads and crowds and, of course, some fresh oysters.
Anthony Mackie goes on to give credit to the crew of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, people he has been working with since his journey with the MCU started in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Mackie remarked on how special the experience was when the big reveal happened and how everyone reacted to him in his new Captain America suit.
With Anthony Mackie now serving as the new Captain America, fans are excited for all the different possibilities moving forward, like whether Sam Wilson will appear in Black Panther 2. Things get even more exciting for Wilson when you consider how The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was able to get more creative with his fight scenes, which made for a truly thrilling experience. It can be said that Mackie's Sam Wilson set the bar, and he's off to a nice start as the new Cap. As a result, MCU fans cant wait to see what other Avengers get the successor treatment.
After all of the work he's put in, it's nice to see Anthony Mackie is enjoying his success. When you are in the conversation with Tom Cruise about whose more charismatic, then you're probably doing alright. We cant wait to see what’s in store for the new Captain America and, hopefully, he gets his parade sooner rather than later.