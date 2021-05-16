Anthony Mackie Knows Exactly How He Wants To Celebrate His New Role As Captain America

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier introduced the new Captain America to the world, and Anthony Mackie has been taking a deserved victory lap. With the Disney+ show's success and the mantle of Captain America now belonging to Sam Wilson, news of a Captain America 4 was reported shortly after the finale. Mackie and the crew behind the Captain America films and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are proud of their huge accomplishment and are likely looking forward to all the possibilities in the future. And of course, the fun-loving Marvel actor also knows exactly how he wants to celebrate his new role as the star-spangled Avenger.