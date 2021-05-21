Blast Beat: Where You've Seen The Cast Before, Including Moisés Arias

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

One of the most acclaimed 2021 movies thus far is the coming-of-age drama Blast Beat - a refreshingly and brutally honest commentary on the struggle to achieve the American dream as seen through the eyes two Colombian teenage brothers whose family moves to the United States in the late 1990s. The young protagonists are played by Mateo Arias and his real-life sibling Moisés Arias, who is just one familiar face from the film based on co-writer and director Esteban Arango’s 2015 short you may recognize, such as Wilmer Valderrama among others. If you cannot seem to place where you may know these actors and the rest of the Blast Beat cast from, allow us to help refresh your memory, starting with ambitious lead.