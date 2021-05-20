After A Quiet Place Part II Has Waited And Waited To Come Out, John Krasinski Has The Best Description For What That's Felt Like

It’s been a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been thriving in a renaissance for a number of years. But when the entertainment industry came to a screeching halt last year as a result of the pandemic, a number of highly anticipated horror movies were delayed. John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place Part II was one of the first movies to be pushed, and his description of waiting for it to come out is A+.
John Krasinski made his directorial debut with 2018’s A Quiet Place, which was a critical and box office success. A sequel was quickly ordered, and Part II premiered and was gearing up for release when theaters started closing. Krasinski recently spoke to what it’s been like waiting for a full year, saying:
[PT Anderson] said it’s like you delivered a baby and then the doctor put it back inside and said, ‘I’m not quite sure when this is going to come out.’
Well, that’s one hilarious way of putting it. But considering that A Quiet Place Part II had its world premiere and had been viewed by critics, it probably did feel something like an already delivered baby. Unfortunately, the moviegoing public would have to wait a calendar year before finally seeing the project.
John Krasinski’s comments to The New York Times references director Paul Thomas Anderson, who hilariously described what it’s like waiting for a delayed movie to finally arrive. Not only has A Quiet Place Part II been in the can, but it’s also edited and was even reviewed. We just haven’t seen said reviews until recently.
A Quiet Place was a massive hit when it arrived in theaters, with John Krasinski bringing a sensory experience that balanced horrifying monsters with a story about family. The long-awaited sequel will arrive in theaters in a matter of days, when moviegoers are only starting to return to theaters. In his same interview Krasinski addressed the timing of A Quiet Place Part II’s release, saying:
I have no idea what’s going to happen with the box office. What’s most important to me is that if you want to see this movie, I’m going to show it to you. Talk to me three months after release and I’ll be like, ‘What happened? Why did I say any of that?’
While the film industry is ultimately about making money, right now it looks like that’s not where John Krasinski’s head is at. Instead, he’s focused on releasing A Quiet Place Part II to the world and finally revealing what happened to the Abbott family since the events of the first movie. And with a newborn in tow, the stakes have never been higher Evelyn and company.
Since John Krasinski’s character Lee died at the end of the first movie, smart money says we won’t see much of the Office icon on screen during A Quiet Place Part II. But this also likely helped Krasinski focus entirely on his other responsibilities as director, writer, and producer.
A Quiet Place Part II will hit theaters on May 28th.