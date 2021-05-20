One Major Thing You Need To Know Before Booking A Stay At The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Hotel

There is always something new on the horizon when it comes to theme parks but of everything there is to look forward to, the most game changing, at least potentially, is the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. There's never been anything quite like it in a major theme park. This is because, while it's being colloquially referred to as a "Star Wars hotel" it's actually so much more than that. While those that have been following the Galactic Starcruiser's development closely are well aware of just what's in store for those who book passage on the Halcyon, it seems that many more casual fans may not be aware of quite what they're getting themselves into. The Galactic Starcruiser isn't so much a hotel as it is a two-day long attraction that gives you a place to sleep.