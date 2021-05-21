Welp, Looks Like Idris Elba Is Finally Giving Up On His (And Our) 007 Hopes

One of the most popular candidates to replace Daniel Craig as Bond is Idris Elba, with some fans and even his own mother hoping he would slip into the iconic tuxedo. But as time has worn on, those odds seemed to always keep Elba so close, and yet so far. And now it looks like Idris Elba is saying so long to his (and our) James Bond hopes, as the Luther movie he’s been promising is extremely close to taking off.