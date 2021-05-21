Tom Cruise Reveals One Mission: Impossible Stunt That Came Before The Movie’s Story

The Mission: Impossible franchise has always been about Tom Cruise doing incredible stunts. With each successive entry the actor has looked for new ways to put his body on the line. At this point what Tom Cruise is going to do in the Mission: Impossible movies is perhaps more interesting than what plot Ethan Hunt is going to find himself involved in. And it turns out that the franchise's focus on action literally traces back to the very first film in the series, as the movie's climactic train sequence was conceived of before there was a story.