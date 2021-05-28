Cruella Ending Explained: What Happens To The Disney Villain In Her Live-Action Origin Story

The following contains major spoilers for Cruella. If you haven't seen the film, be warned we're giving it all away below.

Cruella is the newest entry in Disney's highly successful franchise turning its previous animated classics into live-action features. However, rather than being a straight remake, like The Lion King or Aladdin, a sequel like Dumbo, or even a complete reimagining like Maleficent, Cruella is the first in the series to tell a complete origin story. Just who was Cruella de Vil and how did she become the kidnapper of spotted dogs that we all know? The new Emma Stone movie attempts to answer those questions, sort of. To see how this all leads into 101 Dalmatians, if it does at all, we need to take a look at the Cruella ending.