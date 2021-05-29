Cruella: 5 Easter Eggs To Look Out For While Watching The Emma Stone Movie

Anita is never given her own last name in 101 Dalmatians. Once Roger and Anita are married her last name is Radcliffe, but we never learn what her maiden name was. In Cruella, we learn that her name is Anita Darling, which seems like it could be a reference to another Disney movie, Peter Pan, but it's actually referencing the way that Cruella de Vil refers to Anita in Cruella's very first scene. She calls her old school chum "Antia, darling," so here it seems that screenwriters Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, have simply retconned that scene a bit to imply that Cruella was actually calling her friend by her full name, Anita Darling.