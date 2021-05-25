news

Samuel Wright, Voice Of The Little Mermaid’s Sebastian, Is Dead At 74

Sebastian the crab in The Little Mermaid

In 1989, The Little Mermaid opened in theaters, and thanks to its outstanding critical reception and box office performance, it launched the Disney Renaissance. Included among the animated movie’s cast was Samuel Wright, who voiced Sebastian the crab. Sadly, it’s been announced that Wright has passed away at the age of 74.

This news comes to us from the Town of Montgomery Facebook page, with Samuel Wright having lived in the New York town at the time of his death. Here’s what the post had to say about Wright’s impact on the community:

Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves. On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.

More to come…

