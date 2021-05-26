Full Tomorrow War Trailer: Watch Chris Pratt Travel Through Time And Kick Ass

It goes without saying Chris Pratt is a pretty busy guy, as the highly sought-after actor has been headlining some of Hollywood’s biggest franchises. While he’s well known to the public for his roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, the actor is about to step into a brand new film in the form of Amazon’s The Tomorrow War. The public got a teaser for the gritty, sci-fi film last month, but now the full trailer has arrived. And as you would expect, it’s filled to the brim with new footage that shows Pratt traveling through time and kicking ass!