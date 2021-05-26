The Next Evil Dead Movie Is Officially Heading To Streaming, And We Finally Know The Story Too

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Throughout the past couple of years, the Evil Dead franchise has been promising to return. 2020 was an especially exciting year for such promises, as details here and there started to leak out about what was eventually named Evil Dead Rise. Well, the largest of updates has just landed on the world’s doorstep, as the next chapter in Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell’s legacy is officially headed to streaming. Better still, we now know the story of this brand new project as well!
Per an official announcement from Warner Bros, director Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise will now be an HBO Max original film! As the franchise is returning home to the WB owned New Line Cinema, almost 40 years after their release of The Evil Dead, the stars have aligned for this terrifying tale to finally be told. And according to the official logline of the film, here’s what we should be expecting:
Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the mostnightmarish version of family imaginable.
The sisters at the heart of Evil Dead Rise will be played by Vikings’ actor Alyssa Sutherland, as well as Lily Sullivan, who most notably starred in the Amazon Prime Video original series Picnic at Hanging Rock. And though Bruce Campbell is still very much retired from the character of Ash Williams, legendary Deadite slayer in the Evil Dead saga, he’s executive producing this film alongside friend and franchise mastermind Sam Raimi.
Unfortunately, there are no details on just when production is supposed to kick off, or even when Evil Dead Rise should reasonably be expected to debut. However, we do know that Lee Cronin’s film will be shooting in New Zealand when it gets underway. If you’re in an international territory outside of HBO Max’s reach, a theatrical release is being planned. In any event, Evil Dead fans can officially get excited, as someone's about to read the forbidden text of the Necronomicon yet again, unleashing some more blood-soaked fun.
Evil Dead Rise doesn’t have a release date just yet, but whenever the old gods deem it so (and the film is in the shape to be released), HBO Max will be where you want to head to watch the results! If you’re already a subscriber, then we wish you the best of luck waiting patiently. However, if you’re a newcomer to the platform, check out the six-month prepaid subscription offer that’s currently underway, as there’s plenty for you to catch up on in the meantime.