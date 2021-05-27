New Jungle Cruise Trailer Debuts Characters, Monsters And Fun Banter Between The Rock And Emily Blunt

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Disney is ramping up its presence in theaters and at home, thanks to its slate of simultaneous releases through traditional theatrical presentations and Disney+ Premier Access. So now it’s time to start getting back into the swing of movies like Jungle Cruise heading our way, which means brand new trailers are in order to show off fresh and exciting details. And sure enough, with new monsters, characters, and banter between The Rock and Emily Blunt, this would-be blockbuster is ready to roar.
There was still plenty of traditional action and wit between Blunt’s Dr. Lily Houghton and Dwayne Johnson’s Frank Wolff, which makes Jungle Cruise feel like it’s harkening back to the better days of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. But in addition to playing the hits, we finally got to see (and hear) more of two other figures from the plot: Prince Joachim (Jesse Plemons) and Lily’s brother, McGregor (Jack Whitehall.) In just those two characters alone, we get quite a bit of content about the adventure Jungle Cruise wants to take us on.
With McGregor providing key background on Lily’s adventurous spirit in Jungle Cruise, we see just how close the bond is between the Houghton siblings. That will naturally come in handy further on down the line, especially during their treacherous quest to find the mythical Tree of Life, and its healing powers. Much like Pirates of the Caribbean, we’re about to see Jungle Cruise take this motley crew of explorers, both enthusiastic and reluctant, on the ride of their lives.
And with every hero’s journey to fortune and glory comes a villain, be they chilling or comedic, and Jungle Cruise has both! We’ve already seen Edgar Ramirez’s haunting Aguirre, who occupies the former part of the spectrum with his supernatural presence, but now we’ve seen the more hysterical side of villainy rear its head. Jesse Plemons’ Prince Joachim doesn’t get to say much, but what he lacks in words he makes up for in firepower, thanks to his rather imposing looking submarine.
As if that wasn’t enough adventure for Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson to muddle through in their Jungle Cruise, there’s also some wicked monsters to watch out for. And quite a few of them look to be absolutely weird combinations of explorers who tried to claim the Tree of Life for themselves, and some of the indigenous creatures of the region. But if half human/half snake hybrids aren’t scary enough for you, there’s still the usual cheetahs you’d expect to run into on a quest like this.
Blockbuster movie season is coming back, and in the thick of it all we’ll see Jungle Cruise hit theaters, and Disney+ Premier Access, on July 30th. Should you want to peek at the competition for that weekend, as well as any of the other expected guests of 2021’s release schedule, we’ve got that information handy for you to browse through. Sorry, no clues to the Tree of Life here.