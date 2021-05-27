M. Night Shyamalan's Full Old Trailer Will Have You Creeped Out And Checking For Wrinkles

Vacations are usually a time for relaxation and getting away from it all. Though, if you’re a fan of the right movies, you know that those moments tend to be interrupted by complications that are either funny or seriously disturbing. Leave to writer/director M. Night Shyamalan to take that concept to another level, thanks to his new film Old. And as you’ll see in the first trailer, you’ll not only find yourself creeped out by what’s in store, you’ll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.
As we see Old getting underway, we’re introduced to Jack (Gael Garcia Bernal) and Kate (Vicky Krieps) a couple who are on a tropical getaway with their two children. Randomly finding this resort on the internet, Kate thinks she’s landed her family a trip that’ll inspire only the fondest memories for years to come. When the family stumbles upon a secret beach that becomes a nightmare of rapid aging, it looks like things are about to get very memorable, just not in the pleasant way anyone was hoping for.
We’d previously seen Old shown off in a quick tease, thanks to the Super Bowl trailer that dropped earlier this year. But now, with a fuller trailer available to the public, M. Night Shyamalan’s latest mysterious thriller has given the audience a little more to work with. And that warning about “no kids allowed on the beach” at the beginning feels like it’s a bit more important than this movie was first letting on.
Clearly, time is all sorts of whacked out in this seemingly idyllic setting, as not only to Jack and Kate’s kids go on a nature walk that turns them into Nat Wolff and Thomasin McKenzie, but a human body was able to decompose in mere moments. Unless something on Old’s threatening beach is accelerating the timeline that our cluster of vacationers are living their lives upon.
Though 2020 felt like the year where everything slowed down, it certainly didn’t stop M. Night Shyamalan or Universal from putting together a creepy package holiday in Old. With a mystery that’s begging to be solved, and some deliciously creepy body horror, it’s nice to see that the world’s big return to the movies has a bit of bite in store in the near future. Even if it means we’re going to buy a ton of cosmedics after seeing this thriller, just to be sure.
Old messes with the rules of time, biology, and storytelling on July 23, only in theaters. Though don’t let your anticipation for M. Night Shyamalan’s latest deter you from looking at what else this year has to offer. We promise that the 2021 release schedule absolutely will not age you any more than humanly possible. But it will give you a look into what the future holds, past any stray wrinkles that naturally occur.