Channing Tatum Bucks Up And Goes Buck Naked For New Movie Lost City Of D

Actor Channing Tatum has already had a long and successful film career, working with greats like Quentin Tarantino, The Coen Brothers, and Steven Soderbergh in the process. But Tatum is also still known as a sex symbol, thanks to his time as a heartthrob in the Magic Mike franchise. And he recently went on full naked on social media ahead of filming for his new movie Lost City of D.
While Channing Tatum is synonymous with his muscular physique, he previously revealed that being in isolation last year resulted in him getting a bit out of shape. Celebrities: they really are just like us. But Tatum is looking ripped as ever in a recent post on social media, which comes from the set of Lost City of D. Check it below.
Magic Mike is back in the house, and it looks like he’s got some steamy scene in Lost City of D. The title of the movie is sure to inspire countless memes and jokes, especially since Channing Tatum went nude. Because it seems like Tatum’s City of D isn’t quite lost, but instead hidden by a monkey emoji.
The above image comes to us from Channing Tatum’s Instagram story. He’s super active on social media, using it to directly communicate with his whopping 16.8 million followers. Tatum has been open about his fitness journey, which seemingly paid off ahead of filming Lost City of D. We’ll just have to wait and see which scene is the one that required him to get in the buff, and issue a warning to his mother.
Channing Tatum has definitely been keeping busy over the last year. In addition to getting back into movie star shape, Tatum also wrote a children’s book while in isolation. But with Lost City of D he’s getting back on set, and continuing his successful film career.
While Channing Tatum’s body is ridiculous, he does take the time to poke fun at himself. Because while there’s seemingly no fat on the 41 year-old star’s body, the caption also confirms that he was attempting to flex just about every muscle in his body. In fact, he claims that he got a cramp from flexing so hard. Same, though.
Information about Lost City of D might be limited, but Channing Tatum is part of an impressive company of actors. Other familiar faces include Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock, Daniel Radcliffe, and The Offie icon Oscar Nuñez.
Lost City of D is currently expected to arrive in theaters In April of 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.